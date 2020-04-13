7,088 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 133,899 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.70. 580,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,840. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $109.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

