999 Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (999)

999 (CURRENCY:999) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One 999 token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 999 has a market capitalization of $341.51 and approximately $89.00 worth of 999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 999 has traded down 44.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About 999

999 is a token. 999’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,101,154 tokens. 999’s official website is www.acashcorp.com.

999 Token Trading

999 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

