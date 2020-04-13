AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

AbbVie has increased its dividend by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

NYSE ABBV opened at $79.75 on Monday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

