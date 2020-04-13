AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.9% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.7% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,214,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,696. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

