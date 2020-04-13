AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Lowered to $96.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,696. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

