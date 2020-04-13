Accenture Plc (ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on May 15th

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Accenture has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $177.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.