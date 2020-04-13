Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Trimmed by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $5.33 on Monday, hitting $172.59. The company had a trading volume of 179,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,660. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

