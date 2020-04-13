Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

ACRS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.28. 7,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 1,242.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 90,067 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,945,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 95,527 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

