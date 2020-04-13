Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 12,121 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 541,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

