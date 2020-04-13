Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 2.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Shopify worth $24,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Shopify by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,109,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shopify from $545.00 to $332.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.67.

Shares of SHOP traded up $19.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.78. The company had a trading volume of 104,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,389. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $202.51 and a 1-year high of $593.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

