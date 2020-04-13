Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 2,068 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

GOOG stock traded down $13.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,197.64. 949,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,980. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,235.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.06. The company has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.