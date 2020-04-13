Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 478 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Booking by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,855.81.

BKNG traded down $13.72 on Monday, hitting $1,406.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,481.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,850.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 68.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

