Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 4,883 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,891 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,579 shares of company stock worth $10,743,467 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $316.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.39 and its 200-day moving average is $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

