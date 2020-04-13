Addenda Capital Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,137. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $168.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $487,426.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,670.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.87.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

