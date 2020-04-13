Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 105,050 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,050 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada comprises 2.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.18% of Franco Nevada worth $34,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 72,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,604. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.27. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $122.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.82.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.