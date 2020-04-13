Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 5.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $63,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 136,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

