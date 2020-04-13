Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 4.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $49,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $21,564,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,800,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $11,444,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

NYSE CNI traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 44,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.34. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

