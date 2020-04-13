Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $604,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,414,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $295,286,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $11.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.56. 1,009,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average is $201.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.14.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.