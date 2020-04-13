Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.14. 170,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

