Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.40. 267,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.07. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

