Addison Capital Co Acquires 1,690 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 251,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,281,000. HT Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,751,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

EEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.42. 3,260,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,043,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

