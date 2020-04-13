Addison Capital Co Acquires 17,294 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 125.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEC stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. 289,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.98. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $72.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on XEC shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

