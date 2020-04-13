Addison Capital Co Acquires 7,939 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $84.81. 126,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

