Addison Capital Co Acquires New Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 704.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 144,782 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 222,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other Precigen news, Chairman Randal J. Kirk purchased 5,972,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 52,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $451.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 324.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

