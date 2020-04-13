Addison Capital Co Boosts Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,456,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.76.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,861. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

