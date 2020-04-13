Addison Capital Co Buys 9,830 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 368.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,997,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,329,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $509,327,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,636,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,153. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

