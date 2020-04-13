Addison Capital Co Buys Shares of 98,764 Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. 2,871,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,755,632. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.