Addison Capital Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.36. The company had a trading volume of 86,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,918. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $209.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its 200-day moving average is $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

