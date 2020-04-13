Addison Capital Co Decreases Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co owned approximately 0.06% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,740.00. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $143,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

PGC stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

