Addison Capital Co Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 195,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,506. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 in the last ninety days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

