Addison Capital Co Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 184,310 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in Diageo by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 82,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.52. 34,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.77. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.