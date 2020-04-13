Addison Capital Co Grows Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. 9,856,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,379,420. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

