Addison Capital Co Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 339.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,939 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $71,369,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 75,625,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,925,340. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.