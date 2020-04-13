Addison Capital Co Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,496,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,672,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after acquiring an additional 308,565 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.71. 119,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,345. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

