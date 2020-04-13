Addison Capital Co Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Addison Capital Co raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,192,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 61.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 78,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. 35,594,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,027,204. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

