Addison Capital Co Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $126.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,168.87. 6,660,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,918.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,852.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

