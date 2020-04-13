Addison Capital Co Has $1.98 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $58.96. 9,973,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,766,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.