Addison Capital Co Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.9% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.00. The company had a trading volume of 147,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.06 and its 200-day moving average is $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

