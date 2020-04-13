Addison Capital Co Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.9% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,258,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,342,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.05. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

