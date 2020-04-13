Addison Capital Co Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,683,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average is $123.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

