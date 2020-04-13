Addison Capital Co Has $258,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.11.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,831,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,684,712. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

