Addison Capital Co Has $389,000 Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,389,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,213,000 after acquiring an additional 314,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,795 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,145,000 after acquiring an additional 144,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter.

HAIN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,722. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

