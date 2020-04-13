Addison Capital Co Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 314.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.18. 282,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,580,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

