Addison Capital Co Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.69. 5,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,477. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.44.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.