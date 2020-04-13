Addison Capital Co Raises Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,156,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,117.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 279,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 169,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 418,355.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 112,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.06. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5965 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

