Addison Capital Co Sells 1,000 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 436,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 71,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 152,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,847. The stock has a market cap of $496.87 million, a PE ratio of 196.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 21,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $244,003.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $97,747.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,454.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,960 shares of company stock valued at $332,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.