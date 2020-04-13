Addison Capital Co Sells 139 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.4% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $19.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $452.39. 682,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,537. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.18.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

