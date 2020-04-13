Addison Capital Co Sells 1,854 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Addison Capital Co lowered its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

CTVA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.56. 3,406,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,074,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

