Addison Capital Co Sells 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.42. 3,310,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,570. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

