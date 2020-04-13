Addison Capital Co Sells 286 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Square were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth $2,723,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Square by 27.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Square from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.66.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,354,826. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

